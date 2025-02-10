Trump’s Trade War Hits Black America Hardest as Tariffs Drive Up Costs

President Donald Trump’s latest round of tariffs — 25% on imports from Canada and Mexico and 10% on imports from China — has sent shockwaves through global markets, sparking retaliatory measures from trade partners and raising concerns about the economic strain on American consumers. But for Black Americans, already facing disproportionate financial burdens, the fallout could be devastating.

“Will there be some pain? Yes, maybe (and maybe not!),” Trump said in a statement. “But we will Make America Great Again, and it will all be worth the price that must be paid.”

For many in Black communities, the cost of that “pain” is far from abstract. Chaniqua Jones, a schoolteacher in New York, is already struggling with budget cuts in her district. “First, consider that most of our students struggle with basic necessities like food and shelter, and many tell us that if they can’t work, they can’t eat,” she said. “That and reduced school budgets that we’re already dealing with will hurt more because, something to remember, we can only use one vendor that the Department of Education approves for supplies, and that vendor can charge anything they want, including, if they choose, as much as $10 for a pencil.”

Jones’ concerns are echoed by business owners, truck drivers and families who will feel the effects of higher prices in ways the White House appears to have ignored. Jonathan Dolphin, a truck driver from Pennsylvania, sees the changes already. “The trucking industry isn’t the same anymore,” he said. “Hauling heavier loads doesn’t pay us more, and the brokers still charge higher rates. Those people who voted for Trump now have to see how idiotic that was.”

Fuel prices are among the biggest concerns for working-class Black Americans. Canada, the largest supplier of crude oil to the U.S., is now facing a 10% tariff on energy exports. Gas prices in some parts of the country are expected to rise by 30 to 70 cents per gallon, disproportionately impacting on lower-income families who spend a higher percentage of their income on transportation.

George McKenzie, a wildlife photographer in Florida, has already seen gas prices climbing.

“I’m honestly worried about the price of gas and food going up,” he said. “As someone who travels frequently for work, any increase in fuel costs directly affects my livelihood.”

Existing disparities in Black communities compound the economic damage from the tariffs. The median household income for African Americans in 2023 was $52,860 — well below the national median of $74,580. The racial wealth gap, exacerbated by decades of discriminatory housing and employment policies, means Black families have fewer financial reserves to absorb rising costs.

The tariffs also threaten the already fragile food security in Black communities. The U.S. imports 63% of its vegetables and 47% of its fruits and nuts from Mexico, and tariffs could push grocery prices even higher. Many predominantly Black neighborhoods already struggle with food deserts — areas with limited access to affordable, healthy food. Higher food costs could worsen the crisis.

“It’s already expensive to eat healthy where I live,” said Alicia Brown, a 28-year-old mother of two in Chicago’s South Side. “A gallon of milk is already $5. If they start charging more for fresh produce, people are going to have to make tough choices between food and rent.”

The auto industry, another key economic driver, is also set to take a hit. In 2023, the U.S. imported $69 billion worth of cars and light trucks from Mexico and $37 billion from Canada. Ford F-Series pickups and Mustang sports coupes rely on engines manufactured in Canada. Tariffs on auto parts will drive up costs, adding an estimated $3,000 to the price of some vehicles.

For Black auto workers in cities like Detroit and Atlanta, job security is now in question. Many automakers are considering layoffs or plant closures if production costs soar.

“We’re looking at a repeat of what happened in 2018 when Trump’s first tariffs led to layoffs,” said Maurice Richardson, a 58-year-old autoworker in Michigan. “Except this time, it’s going to be worse.”

The trade war has already drawn strong pushback from U.S. allies. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called Trump’s move “short-sighted and reckless,” adding, “If he thinks Canada will just sit back and accept these tariffs without response, he is gravely mistaken.” Canada has announced its own retaliatory measures, imposing a 25% tariff on $155 billion worth of U.S. goods.

Mexico, meanwhile, has slammed Trump’s justification for the tariffs, with President Claudia Sheinbaum calling it “an unjustified economic attack.” Mexico has signaled it may retaliate with tariffs on American exports, including corn and soybeans — moves that would further impact U.S. farmers and lead to even higher grocery prices.

China, the third nation targeted by Trump’s new tariffs, has also vowed to take action. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce announced plans to file a complaint with the World Trade Organization, warning that “the U.S. has chosen a path of confrontation that will hurt American workers more than anyone else.”

In Washington, Congress’s response has been swift. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer criticized the tariffs. “It would be nice if Donald Trump could start focusing on getting the prices down instead of making them go up,” Schumer stated.

“All tariffs are not created equal. Donald Trump is aiming his new tariffs at Mexico, Canada, and China, but they will likely hit Americans in their wallets. I am concerned these new tariffs will further drive-up costs for American consumers.”

The senate leader continued:

“We should be focused on going hard against competitors who rig the game, like China, rather than attacking our allies. If these tariffs go into full effect, they will raise prices for everything from groceries to cars, to gas, making it even harder for middle-class families to just get by.”

The economic storm created by Trump’s trade war is already brewing. The U.S. economy saw inflation drop from its peak in 2022, but analysts now predict a sharp reversal, with costs climbing for everyday necessities. African Americans, who have historically been left behind in economic recoveries, are likely to bear the brunt of the damage.

“This is what happens when policy is made without thinking about the people who will be most affected,” said Dr. Jamal Reed, a District of Columbia-based economist. “This isn’t just an inconvenience. It’s an economic disaster waiting to happen.”