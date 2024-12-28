TSU alum Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie named a 2025 inductee into the Black College Football Hall of Fame

A two-time All-American, three-time All-OVC pick, and former NFL standout, Dominique ‘DRC’ Rodgers-Cromartie began his football journey as a cornerback for the TSU Tigers. He was then selected in the first round of the 2008 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. The two-time Pro Bowler and AFC Champion returned to TSU in 2023 and earned his bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies from the College of Liberal Arts. The Black College Football Hall of Fame, established in 2009, celebrates the legacy of standout players, coaches, and contributors from Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Rodgers-Cromartie is one of six inductees in the Class of 2025.