TSU and Regions Bank launch Scholarships honoring Distinguished Alumna’s Legacy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee State University, in partnership with Regions Bank, has announced the establishment of the Latrisha Stewart Jemison Endowment Scholarship, celebrating an influential alumna and advocate for educational advancement and community service.

Jemison, who earned her MBA degree at TSU, devoted her career to uplifting communities through financial empowerment, mentorship, and education until her passing in December 2023. As a senior vice president at Regions Bank, she spearheaded initiatives that expanded financial literacy, supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), and provided economic opportunities for underserved communities. Her passion for giving back was evident in every aspect of her work, including her deep involvement with TSU.

“Help others. Reach back. Once you’ve been blessed, be a blessing to others,” Jemison often said—a philosophy she embodied throughout her career. In 2023, the university’s inaugural Corporate Partners Breakfast recognized Jemison’s dedication and honored her commitment to fostering meaningful partnerships. Now, her legacy will continue through the Latrisha Stewart Jemison Endowment Scholarship, which will support students at TSU who share her drive to make a difference.

The $100,000 scholarship, funded by Regions Bank, ensures that Jemison’s impact will live on, empowering the next generation of TSU students to pursue their academic and professional goals.

For more information on the Latrisha Stewart Jemison Endowment Scholarship, visit www.giving.tnstate.edu.