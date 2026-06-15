Mayor Freddie O’Connell Signs Data Centers Executive Order

NASHVILLE, TN – Today, Mayor Freddie O’Connell signed Executive Order 59 putting the full weight of the Metro government behind work already underway to implement a temporary moratorium on new large-scale data centers. The order directs Metro departments to identify lawful ways to ensure Nashville’s air, water, public spaces, and residents are protected from the potential negative impacts of large-scale data center operations.

“We don’t want the potential negative impacts of large-scale data centers in our neighborhoods, so in partnership with the Metro Council, we’re taking action to ensure we put proper regulations in place before any more of these things are proposed,” said Mayor O’Connell. “With this Executive Order, we’ll work with Metro departments and the Metro Council to ensure Nashville remains a place where our residents’ health and safety always come first.”

(TV: See video for Mayor’s comments)

The executive order puts community well-being at the forefront of any data center proposal. The Mayor’s Office, Metro Planning Department, Planning Commission, and Metro Council will work on legislation that will develop a regulatory framework.

The O’Connell administration joins Davidson County residents in its strong desire to understand the cumulative impacts of large data center development before additional facilities are approved or established within Nashville and Davidson County.

Alignment across Metro government will ensure that future policy decisions are based on strong analysis and neighborhood impact.

The executive order lays out four areas of impact which shall be reviewed and addressed: infrastructure impacts, environmental impacts, economic impacts, and community impacts.

.Executive Order 59 is effective immediately.