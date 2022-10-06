NASHVILLE, TN — Tennessee State University, established on Juneteenth in 1912, celebrates 110 years of educating Black students and 2022 Homecoming at the University will be unlike any other, and this year’s celebration will be one of the largest and most extraordinary ever.

Highlighting the TSU homecoming activities includes the 2022 grand marshals – Andrella Kenner and the Rev. Dr. Gerald Durley.

This year’s theme is “Back in Stride again,” which focuses on individuals with a focus on uplifting the university.

Mrs. Edwina Long-Hefner

Edwina Long-Hefner, 6th first lady and wife of the late James Hefner, former president of Tennessee State will be one of two honorees recognized at the TSU Homecoming this week. Hefner was a significant community leader as first Lady at TSU from 1991-2005. She had a strong and active presence with her husband. Dr. James A. Hefner, TSU’s longest-serving President. Her involvement with students included hosting the Miss TSU Tea annually.

Hefner was an active member of the Board of Directors of the Nashville Ballet and founding member of the Nashville Chapter of Les Gemmes, Inc. an organization which prepares young Nashville girls for entrance into college. Serving as the inaugural Nashville president and national president from 2016 to 2020 she was instrumental in providing more than 20 scholarships to young female Nashville students.

Dr. Harold Jackson

Harold Jackson, Ph.D. is founder and president of The Jackson Heath Group Inc., an international communications and management consulting agency in Atlanta.

As a former director of public relations at Tennessee State University, Dr. Jackson established broad-based media relations programs and served as the institution’s chief spokesperson and advisor to the president.

He has published in the Savannah Morning, Atlanta Tribune, Black Enterprise, Emerge, New York Times, Atlanta Constitution and Ebony Magazine as well as many other publications.

Edwina Long-Hefner, Harold Jackson, Ph.D. along with the other honorees will be recognized at the TSU Homecoming Gala on Friday night, October 7th at the Renaissance Hotel. They will also participate in the annual Homecoming parade, taking place on Saturday, October 8th beginning at 9 a.m. on historic Jefferson Street.

TSU Homecoming is an annual community event, with activities that began Sunday, October 2nd and will conclude Saturday, October 8th with the parade and the annual homecoming game between Bethune Cookman Wildcats and Tennessee State Tigers at Nissan Stadium.