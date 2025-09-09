TSU Launches Ph.D. Program in Public Health, Welcomes Inaugural Cohort

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TSU News Service) – In a historic step forward for health education, Tennessee State University announces the official launch of its Ph.D. program in Public Health in the College of Health Sciences. At a ceremony on the Avon Williams campus, university officials and faculty members welcomed the inaugural cohort of eight students, nearly all of whom are graduates of TSU’s Master of Public Health (MPH) program.

Dr. Mohamed Kanu, Interim Dean of the College of Health Sciences, congratulates members of the inaugural class of the Ph.D. program in Public Health. (Photo by Aaron Grayson/TSU)

“This is not just an academic milestone; it is a pivotal moment for our community and the future of public health,” said Dr. Mohamed Kanu, interim dean of the College of Health Sciences. “The journey to this point began back in 2009 with the establishment of the MPH program. Today, we are excited to take the next bold step. Our new Ph.D. program is designed to develop public health professionals who are equipped with a deep understanding of cultural competency and the reduction of health disparities. We’re poised to address urgent health challenges locally, nationally, and globally.”

A cross section of students, faculty and administrators of the Department of Public Health participate in the welcoming ceremony for the inaugural Ph.D. cohort. (Photo by Aaron Grayson/TSU)

The Ph.D. program prepares students in research, practical applications, and lifelong learning in public health. Offering a robust curriculum, TSU’s program is designed for both full-time and part-time students, including early and mid-career professionals. Students will complete a minimum of 72 credit hours, culminating in a dissertation that reflects their unique research interests.

Dr. Elizabeth Brown, Chair of the Department of Public Health, said it took hard but necessary steps to arrive at the Ph.D. level. (Photo by Aaron Grayson)

Dr. Robbie Melton, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs, emphasized the program’s significance in addressing public health needs. “With the current global focus on health disparities and health equity, the launch of this doctoral program comes at a critical time. The research and innovations generated here will shape public health policies and practices for years to come,” Melton said. “We are incredibly proud of our faculty and students, who will lead us into a new era of impactful public health solutions.”

Sierra Cummings

Dr. Elizabeth Brown, chair of the Department of Public Health, emphasized the long history leading to this moment. “This is an exciting day for us—a culmination of nearly 30 years of effort,” she said. “Many in our inaugural class are legacy students of TSU, and we have also welcomed international students into our fold. The diversity among our students enriches the program and reflects our commitment to culturally informed public health practices.”

Among the first cohort is Sierra Cummings, a Benton Harbor, Michigan native and recent MPH graduate from TSU. “It’s exciting to be part of the inaugural cohort of this brand-new public health program,” Cummings shared. “My goal is to finish in three years and focus on helping the homeless. Housing is a critical social determinant of health, and I’m eager to make a difference.”

Khem Plata

Khem Plata, of Brooklyn, New York, another member of the inaugural cohort and TSU’s MPH graduate, echoed this sentiment, expressing excitement about the opportunities the program will bring. “This launch feels like a turning point. It opens doors to more opportunities for impactful work in public health,” said Plata. “The faculty here not only guide us but inspire us to pursue our passions in research.”

Vincent Sessoms, Adjunct Professor and industry partner, left, receives a Certificate of Appreciation from Dr. Miranda Sanford-Terry, Associate Professor and Public Health program director. (Photo by Aaron Grayson/TSU)

The program’s commitment to health equity and addressing pressing public health issues signals TSU’s dedication to training the next generation of public health leaders. Dr. Miranda Sanford-Terry, associate professor and public health director, added, “This milestone marks an expansion of our commitment to preparing leaders who will address the most pressing public health challenges of our time.”

University officials anticipate the cohort growing to 16 students by spring.

For more information about the Ph.D. in Public Health and to explore other offerings in the Department of Public Health, Health Administration & Information, and Health Sciences, please visit www.tnstate.edu/phas/