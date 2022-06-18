Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–Today was the opening of the Tennessee State University Academic eSports Center. Students from the metro area and surrounding counties, who were eager to learn about coding, STEM programs, and careers were in attendance.

TSU Academic eSports Initiatives and eSports Teams are established and designed to promote pathways into STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math), as well as offer eSports Team Opportunities to create, code, and compete from PreK, collegiate teams, to lifelong learners. eSports encompasses all disciplines from education, business, computer science, engineering, psychology, communication, health sciences, agriculture and natural life sciences, liberal arts, and the fine arts of music, arts, and theater.