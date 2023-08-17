By Kelli Sharpe

NASHVILLE, TN — Saying she was surrounded by 1,000 of her closest friends, Tennessee State University President Glenda Glover announced Monday that she will retire following the 2023-2024 academic year. Glover first shared her plans with the campus family during the annual TSU Faculty Staff Institute that marks the beginning of the new academic year. She later shared that same news during a press conference.

“After almost 11 years and having reached nearly every objective and goal I set for myself and TSU, as the leader of this great institution, my beloved alma mater, I stand before you to announce my retirement as President of Tennessee State University, at the end of the spring semester 2024. It was a decision that did not come too easily, and it was not made lightly. My voice is needed now on a more national platform.”

Those goals and objects were prominently displayed behind her as she spoke to a crowded room of TSU supporters and reporters. SGA President Derrell Taylor, a Memphis native like President Glover, said it is disheartening moment but exciting at the same time to reflect on all the great things she has accomplished and all the ways she continues to lead the University into excellence.