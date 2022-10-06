By Alexis Clark

NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) — For the third consecutive year, Tennessee State University has been selected as a Fulbright Historically Black College and University (HBCU) Institutional Leader. TSU receives the honor from the U.S. Department of State Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) and is recognized for demonstrating exemplary work with its foreign exchange program for students, faculty and staff.

The Fulbright Program is the U.S. government’s flagship international academic exchange program. TSU earned the honor for the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 academic school years for promoting exchange opportunities on campus. The University is one of 19 HBCUs to receive the designation by the State Department.

Tennessee State University Students were in Ghana for two weeks participating in a conference that focused on Pan-Africanism. They were joined by students from Clark Atlanta, Morgan State, and Howard University.

“Tennessee State University strives to maintain our status as a global institution and receiving the Fulbright HBCU Institutional Leader award from the U.S. Department of State helps us do just that,” said TSU President Glenda Glover.

“TSU has operated an exemplary international exchange program for three consecutive years and has been recognized each of those years as a global academic leader for providing opportunities to all students.”

Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural Affairs Lee Satterfield, commended the selected HBCUs receiving the Fulbright HBCU Institutional Leader designation this year, noting that “HBCUs are an important part of the American and global higher education communities, providing life-changing exchange opportunities for American and international students, faculty, and administrators alike.”

Dr. Jewell Winn, executive director for International Programs and senior international officer for TSU, said it was an honor to be acknowledged for the prestigious awards.

Dr. Winn also serves as the Fulbright Liaison for the University.

“Our students and faculty participated in Fulbright workshops this Spring and were excited about the many opportunities available,” Winn said. “As a result, we are seeing more interest in Fulbright initiatives and are very grateful to be part of a university community committed to comprehensive internationalization through important partnerships such as this.”

For more information on the Fulbright Program, visit http://eca.state.gov/fulbright.