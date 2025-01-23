TSU Student Creates ‘Tiny Dorm’ Spin on NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TSU News Service) – When most students move into a dorm, they bring posters, rugs, essentials, and maybe even a mini fridge to make it feel like home. But for David Nyenwe, a musician and rising junior at Tennessee State University, Boyd Hall wasn’t just a place to sleep—it was a stage waiting for a musician. Inspired by NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts, Nyenwe reimagined his dorm room as a “Tiny Dorm,” featuring TSU backup singers, a live band, and his original R&B music. Millions of social media views later, the small space sparked a big commotion, cementing his spot as one of TSU’s rising musical talents.

For Nyenwe, a Memphis native who has been singing and playing multiple instruments since childhood, adapting to new spaces and showcasing his abilities comes naturally. He said playing the piano at church while growing up was the primary influence on his live music performances. “This journey has been a blessing,” Nyenwe said. “Adapting to any space … I’ve been doing that since I was young, and it feels good to know that it’s something I have the capability of doing.”

Nyenwe, who is a finance major and performs under the artist name Dav!d, launched the idea of performing in his dorm room during his sophomore year. He envisioned creating his own sound with a live band, he just needed the platform. Already performing at TSU events, Nyenwe began collaborating with other musically inclined students. That’s when he started inviting them to his dorm to create music and document their journey. After a few viral videos, the band grew, and “Tiny Dorm” sessions moved to unoccupied classrooms to accommodate the expanding crew.

“The support that I get from them means so much to me,” Nyenwe said, referring to his friends who are background singers and instrumentalists. “From the production to the visuals, there’s so much talent at TSU.” One of Nyenwe’s most viral moments was a recent “Tiny Dorm” session featuring a live band performance of his song All The Time, which garnered over 1.5 million views on Instagram. While the viral moments have been exciting, Nyenwe said the connections he’s made throughout the journey at TSU are what he values most. “That’s what the college experience is really about to me,” he said. “Coming to TSU has been a real world experience, and I have met so many people along the way who have helped me adapt. It has been very positive, and this journey has taught me a lot about myself—even my journey with God.”

Corey Walker, a senior from La Vergne, Tennessee, who plays drums for “Tiny Dorm,” said connecting with Nyenwe over a year ago and making music together has been a great experience. “I’ve never done something that resembled a Tiny Desk in this way,” said Walker, a commercial music major. “We show up, make it work, and have fun. You do things you love with people who have a creative mindset, just to get out there and expose yourself because we’re all musically inclined.” Walker added that he and the live band fully support Nyenwe’s dreams, including one day performing on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert in Washington, D.C.

NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series features intimate concerts recorded live in a small office space. The effort, which began 17 years ago, highlights performers from all genres and has created many iconic moments in music. Nyenwe not only looks forward to performing on Tiny Desk one day but also anticipates becoming a star in the music industry. “I want to keep creating music that moves people and sharing this journey with everyone who supports me,” he said.

Check out Nyenwe’s music and “Tiny Dorm” sessions on YouTube and social media at @ _SincerelyDavid.