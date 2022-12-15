NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) — Tennessee State University is one of four finalist out of 13 HBCU’s who participated in the competition. Four students from the College of Business department of Economic and Finance will be headed to New York next year to compete as finalist in a Morgan Stanley HBCU Wall Street Exchange Case Competition. The students who were selected to advance in the next round of the competition are Leandra Sanchez and Jalen Hatton, who are both seniors studying finance, from Taos, NM, and Columbus, OH. Mylan Townsel, a senior from Memphis, majoring in economics and finance, and Julian Mitchell, a junior from Jackson, MS, also studying economics and finance.

Hatton said he is more than proud to be a finalist representing the university. “It was a real team effort and we did our best,” Hatton says. “It’s a blessed feeling. The case scenario was a real world example … and it took a lot of collaboration and research.”

Students were given a case study to present and had three weeks to prep for the first round of judging. Morgan Stanley’s central regional judging committee selected four university’s as finalists to attend the Professional Development Bootcamp and Regional Case Competition.

TSU’s competition team sent a PowerPoint and video of their presentation for the finance scenario case study and were selected to advance to the next round in New York.

Townsel said with many other HBCUs being apart of the competition, he was in shock when he was notified about being a finalist. “It was much of a surprise,” Townsel said. “We worked hard and put in a lot of effort and time. I look forward to meeting with Morgan Stanley representatives and getting able to go to New York.”

Dr. Selma Izadi, assistant professor of finance, in the college of business formed and advised the finance team of undergraduate students. “The team worked very diligently on the Wall Street Exchange Case … this is a great opportunity,” Izadi says. “The students invested a lot of time, including late night meetings, doing research, preparing this report, and recording the video.”

The case study was presented to Morgan Stanley representatives via zoom earlier this semester.

TSU alum Chuck West, who is a financial advisor for Morgan Stanley, is apart of the companies HBCU initiative committee and his goal was to ‘advocate for TSU students.’ “This opportunity is getting more kids to work for Morgan Stanley,” West says. “This is just a small step on the grand scheme of getting our graduates hired.”

The students will have an all-expense paid trip to New York to present their case study findings and networking opportunities to land employment after graduation.

TSU students will be competing against Texas Southern University, Jackson State University, and Florida Memorial University. The official date of when the competition will take place in New York has not been announced as of Dec. 2022.