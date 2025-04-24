TSU’s Dr. Robbie K. Melton Named a 2025 Leading Woman in AI

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TSU News Service) – In a celebration of groundbreaking women reshaping the technological landscape, Tennessee State University’s Dr. Robbie K. Melton has earned her place among the 2025 Leading Women in AI as recognized by The AI SHOW @ ASU+GSV. Melton is among over 200 extraordinary women recognized for advancing artificial intelligence in education technology, research, and practical applications.

Melton, interim provost and vice president for academic affairs, is also vice president for technology and innovation at TSU.

A visionary in mobile technology and education, Melton’s impactful work at TSU is transforming classrooms around the globe and inspiring the next generation of innovators in artificial intelligence. As a global researcher and international consultant on the Internet of Everything (IoE), she has consistently pushed the boundaries of what’s possible, integrating smart mobile technology into learning environments worldwide. Her contributions at TSU have led to the establishment of the SMART AI for All Research Center, and marking TSU as a center of innovation, and the first global coding hub for HBCUs through strategic partnerships with leaders like Apple.

TSU President Dwayne Tucker expressed his pride in Melton’s recognition.

“Dr. Melton’s relentless pursuit of excellence in technology and education is inspiring. Her leadership sets a standard for us all, and this honor reflects not only her remarkable contributions but also the transformative impact of our institution on the future of technology,” Tucker said.

With a remarkable portfolio that includes being a former associate vice chancellor for emerging technologies at the Tennessee Board Regents, and recipient of numerous accolades, including the 2019 USDLA or United States Distance Learning Association Hall of Fame, Melton’s influence extends beyond academia. She currently serves as a UNICEF Teacher Education Technology Trainer in Malawi, empowering educators in regions with limited access to technology.

“I am deeply honored and incredibly excited to be recognized as the 2025 Leading Woman in AI. As a Black woman in technology, this award signifies not only personal achievement, but also a powerful symbol of representation and possibility,” said Melton. “This recognition serves as a beacon for young women, especially young Black women, to see what is possible. It is my hope that this inspires the next generation to dream boldly and lead with confidence in shaping the future of technology.”

Dr. Robert O. Hassell, senior executive director of the immersive technology division at TSU and a longtime protégé of Dr. Melton, spoke passionately about her legacy. “Her innovative mind and extensive vision have transformed educational practices and created opportunities for countless students. Dr. Melton is a rare leader whose impact will resonate long into the future.”

Dr. Melton and her fellow honorees were recently celebrated at the Arizona State University and Global Silicon Valley Summit in San Diego.

For more information about the TSU SMART Center, visit www.ai-tnstatesmartcenter.org.

About Tennessee State University

Founded in 1912, Tennessee State University is Nashville’s only public university and is a premier, historically black university and land-grant institution offering 41 bachelor’s degrees, 15 graduate certificates, 27 master’s degrees, and nine doctoral degrees. TSU is a comprehensive research-intensive institution with an R-2 Carnegie designation, a downtown Avon Williams Off-Campus Instructional Site, and the Otis Floyd Nursery Research Center in McMinnville, Tennessee. With a commitment to excellence, Tennessee State University provides students with a quality education in a nurturing and innovative environment that prepares them as alumni to be global leaders in every facet of society. Visit the University online at tnstate.edu.