TSU’s Pierson Nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year

By Staff Reports

NASHVILLE, TN — Tennessee State University’s Julia Pierson was named a nominee for the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year award last week. She is one of 605 nomi- nees.

Rooted in Title IX and directed by the NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics, the NCAA Woman of the Year pro- gram celebrates the accomplishments of female college athletes across all three NCAA divisions. The winner will be an- nounced this fall.

After graduating from TSU in December with a degree in psychology, Pier- son is currently enrolled in a master’s program for professional school counseling at TSU. She is also a graduate assistant for TSU athletics and serves as the assistant volleyball coach for Ensworth High School.

Pierson, a native of Rowlett, Texas, played four years on the Tiger volleyball team, writing her name in the school record books in several categories while helping the program to two OVC tournament appearances. She represented TSU at many NCAA conferences and was the SAAC vice president.