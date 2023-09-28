By Emmanuel Freeman

NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) — Tennessee State University’s Class of 2027 reached an important milestone, as the institution formally welcomed the students at the annual Freshman Convocation held in Kean Hall on Sept. 18. The ceremony celebrated the arrival of the 1,784 first-time freshmen, who comprise the second-largest freshman class in the University’s history. They also have a collective grade point average of 3.4, an indication of their impressive academic prowess.

TSU President Glenda Glover, school administrators, academic deans, and members of the Student Government Association, were all present to induct the new Tigers into the TSU community.

President Glover greeted the new students with warmth and enthusiasm, encouraging them to be steadfast in their pursuit of success and to follow in the footsteps of TSU graduates who are making a positive impact on the world. She emphasized the significance of their journey at TSU, stating, “You are headed in the right direction by choosing TSU. Step up! You must remain strong in your own faith. Trust God to be strong in your life.” The president said.

“My message to the Class of 2027 is to be strong in your commitment to success, to trust in your own faith, and to find mentors who will support and guide you. As young people, it is on you to make a difference and bear the torch of service. Welcome to Tennessee State University, where you have a strong support system to help you succeed.”

Two freshmen, Samyla Clark from Atlanta, majoring in communications, and Samuel King from Tallahassee, Florida, pursuing a degree in psychology, embraced President Glover’s words. Clark expressed her gratitude, stating, “I am very pleased to be inducted into the Tennessee State University Class of 2027, and the president’s words made me feel so much at home.”

King echoed her sentiments, appreciating the family-like atmosphere at TSU and the strong support system helping them succeed in their next four years.

“I really enjoy the family atmosphere at TSU. Here you really feel like you belong because of the people here supporting you. With the message that President Glover gave to us, I know that I have a strong support system around me to be successful throughout my next four years,” King said.

As part of the induction ceremony, President Glover instructed the students to turn on the flashlight of their cell phones and raise them as a symbol representing the light they must be on campus and in the world.

During the ceremony, TSU’s Chief Operating Officer, Jason T. Evans, emphasized that the university’s leaders and faculty were dedicated to supporting the students. “The leaders that you see here seated at the platform along with their staffs are here to ensure your wellbeing and that you receive the support you need to be successful,” stated Evans.

Dr. Robbie Melton, interim provost and vice president for Academic Affairs, urged the students to aim for excellence in their academic pursuits, promising to assist them in achieving their doctoral degrees.

Other notable speakers at the Freshman Convocation included Dr. Tasha Carson, Assistant Vice President for First-Year Students, Darrell Taylor, Student Government Association President, Miss TSU Victoria McCrae, and Mister TSU Davin Latiker.