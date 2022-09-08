By Alexis Clark

NASHVILLE, TN — Tennessee State University students living in off-campus housing won’t have to wonder where the shuttle bus is for pickup and drop-off for classes— TSU’s BusWhere app is back.

The shuttle app is intended to help students plan their pickup and drop-off times accordingly at the university and housed facilities.

With the BusWhere tracking app, students will be able to see the shuttle bus location on the map in real-time and view estimated times of arrivals for any stop along the route to know when the shuttle has arrived.

Students shared that the free app and transportation is the huge convenience they needed for their academic schedule.

“The bus comes every hour and the drivers have been extremely nice and welcoming,” TSU senior Tamara Conley said. “My experience with the shuttle has been great so far.”

TSU student Jason Ferrell said he uses the BusWhere app to check the status of his shuttle.

The hours are from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday – Thursday and 9 a.m.- 6 p.m., Friday to Sunday. The late shuttle runs from 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. each day.

The shuttles on the BusWhere app are making their rounds to the six locations the University is utilizing for overflow housing.

Starr Branch, a junior majoring in mass communication, said the shuttle is suitable for students without a vehicle or for those who just would prefer to save gas.

“Many students haven’t had the chance to own their own vehicle yet, so being able to know a ride from school and back is put in place is very comforting to many,” Branch said. “With the app you know how to navigate through your day better by knowing when your ride will be at the

given destination.”

Associate Vice President of Student Affairs Frank Stevenson said the shuttles run at the top of the hour from hotels and every half hour from the campus. Students are asked to be at the designated stop 5-10 minutes prior to departure.

“The students are now able to hop on the shuttle to save gas,” Stevenson said. “Our late-night shuttle is running very well … and the students are getting to class on time.”

TSU students should visit bus-where.com/tnstate to register for the University’s shuttle tracker app.