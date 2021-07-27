Tunisian President Sacks Prime Minister, Freezes Parliament

TUNIS, Tunisia — Tunisian President Kais Saied, on July 25, 2021, sacked Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi and suspended all activities of the Assembly of People’s Representatives or the parliament.

Saied announced the move in a video broadcast on the official page of the Tunisian Presidency on Facebook after an emergency meeting he held with senior security officials.

Saied said he would temporarily head the government until he appoints a new prime minister. The president also annulled the immunity of all members of parliament.

“Many people were deceived by hypocrisy, treachery, and robbery of the rights of the people,” he said in a statement carried on state media.

“I warn any who think of resorting to weapons and whoever shoots a bullet, the armed forces will respond with bullets,” he said.