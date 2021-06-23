Twitter Loses Legal Protection From Lawsuits In India After Non-compliance With Digital Rules

CHENNAI, India — U.S. social media giant Twitter has lost legal protection in India for content on its platform due to non-compliance with the new Information Technology rules, opening the microblogging site to lawsuits for third-party content on its site under Indian law.

Social media firms or intermediaries like Twitter, Facebook, and instant messaging app WhatsApp are granted safe harbor protection under the law, which provides them legal immunity against content hosted on their platforms.

India is one of the most important markets for Twitter, with an estimated 17.5 million users , only topped by the U.S. and Japan.

In a culmination of escalating tensions between the Narendra Modi-led government and Twitter, police in Ghaziabad, a city in the country’s most populous state Uttar Pradesh, filed a case against Twitter on June 15 in connection with a viral video.

The video in question had an older man belonging to the minority Muslim community in India alleging assault on June 5. In the video, 72-year-old Abdul Samad said that he was attacked because of his religion and was forced to shave his beard.

The Ghaziabad police filed the case against Twitter, several journalists, and members of the opposition party, the Indian National Congress, for giving a “communal angle” to the video. However, the police have ruled out any religious angle to the incident and said Twitter was booked for not removing the video from its site.

Twitter did not respond to requests for comment from Zenger News.

India’s Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, came into effect on May 26 and social media firms had three months to comply. The rules have extended India’s regulatory control over social media platforms, streaming services, and digital news media.

Social media firms are expected to follow several rules like removing content no later than 36 hours after receiving an order from a court or notification from a government agency. Social media platforms with more than 5 million users are classified as significant social media intermediaries, which include major American firms like Twitter and Facebook.

These companies must appoint a chief compliance officer, a nodal contact person, and a resident grievance officer who must be residents of India, which Twitter has yet to appoint.

However, Twitter has appointed an interim chief compliance officer and has an advert on its careers page to fill the role.