On the two-year anniversary of President Biden signing the American Rescue Plan into law, Tennesseans are still benefiting from the relief President Biden and Democrats delivered – with no help from a single Republican.

Thanks to President Biden and Democrats, the American Rescue Plan has created the strongest jobs recovery on record, provided tax relief for working families, brought child poverty to a record low, led a small business boom, bolstered public safety and crime prevention in our communities, and more – with no help from a single Republican.

“President Biden and Democrats have been working to provide relief to millions of struggling Tennesseans despite Republican obstruction and opposition. Republicans have refused to help the people of our state and Democrats have delivered for the people of our state: record low unemployment, tax relief for working families, small businesses are on the rise, and that’s just the beginning. While MAGA Republicans wage culture wars and prioritize an extreme agenda, President Biden and Democrats remain focused on finishing the job.” Hendrell Remus, TNDP Chair.

The American Rescue Plan’s Impact on Tennessee on Two-Year Anniversary

• Powered a Strong Recovery with Tennessee unemployment falling to 3.5%:

Tennessee’s unemployment rate has fallen from 5.4% in January 2021 to 3.5% in

December 2022, as the state added 212,000 jobs and now has more jobs than it did pre-

Covid.

• Led to record 185,000 new Small Business Applications in Tennessee: In 2021 and

2022, Tennesseans applied to start 185,000 new businesses, the highest 2-year total on

record.

• ARP Provided Direct Pandemic Recovery Funds to All 433 Tennessee towns, cities, and

counties – avoiding cuts and investing in public safety, housing, workforce development,

and other critical areas.

• Provided Vital Education Funding to 140 School Districts in Tennessee to support

academic recovery and student mental health and reopen safely: 140 school districts in

Tennessee were provided funding to support academic recovery and student mental

health and reopen safely.

• 1,920 Child Care Programs in Tennessee Received Support to Help Keep Their Doors

Open, impacting up to 144,000 children.

• Working Family Tax Relief through the Expanded Child Tax Credit for 828K Tennessee

families with 1.4 million children: In Tennessee, the American Rescue Plan’s historic

Child Tax Credit benefited an estimated 828,000 families with 1.4 million children.

• Expanded Earned Income Tax Credit for 395K workers in Tennessee: The American

Rescue Plan’s expanded EITC provided up to $1,500 of tax relief to an estimated 395,000

Tennessee workers without dependent children.

• Saved 274,000 Tennesseans an average of $720 per year on their health care: In 2022,

274,000 Tennesseans saved an average of $720 on their health premiums from the

American Rescue Plan. With the Inflation Reduction Act’s extension of these savings, a

record 348,000 Tennesseans signed up for quality, affordable care in the 2023 ACA open

enrollment period.

• Emergency Rental Assistance to Thousands of Hard-Pressed Renters in Tennessee: In

Tennessee, state and local governments made 93,000 payments to help families meet

their ongoing rent and utilities costs and 109,000 payments to help families address past

due rent and utility bills.

• 278,000 Tennessee College Students received direct financial relief through the Higher

Education Emergency Relief Program in 2021 alone: In 2021, 120 Tennessee colleges

and universities made direct financial assistance payments to 278,000 college students

to help them stay enrolled and cover their bills.

• 50,000 more Tennessee homes and businesses will receive affordable, high-speed

internet through the American Rescue Plan’s Capital Project Fund.

• American Rescue Plan’s Emergency Connectivity Fund is addressing the homework gap

for 64,000 Tennessee students: providing about 180,000 connected devices (including

hotspots) for students.

• 1,162 Tennessee Restaurants received vital relief through the American Rescue Plan’s

Restaurant Revitalization Fund.

