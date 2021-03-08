U.S. News & World Report Ranks Fisk 3rd among HBCUs with The Highest Graduation Rates

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)- US News and World Report has ranked Fisk University third among HBCU’s with the highest 4-year graduation rates. Fisk was ranked ahead of Universities like Morehouse and Hampton on the list and fell only two percentage points behind the #2, Howard University.

Fisk President Dr. Vann Newkirk Sr., said, “The U.S. News rankings has recognized Fisk University’s dedication to student success and providing unparalleled opportunities on par with the top institutions in the country. This is an exciting time for Fisk on a host of fronts and we are thrilled to receive this national recognition.”

Fisk was also recognized as a top ten HBCU and landed a spot in the top 30 for The Most Innovative schools by US News and World Report in 2021.