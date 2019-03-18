Alzheimer’s Education Conference to be Held in Nashville on April 23

<SCRIPT language='JavaScript1.1' SRC="https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/adj/N46002.3168384TENNESSEETRIBUNE/B22100191.236139694;abr=!ie;sz=728x90;ord=[timestamp];dc_lat=;dc_rdid=;tag_for_child_directed_treatment=;tfua=?"> </SCRIPT>

NEW YORK, NY — The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is offering a free educational conference in Nashville at the Country Music Hall of Fame on April 23, a foundation spokesperson has announced.

A free memory screening will be available.

With nearly 120,000 people living with Alzheimer’s disease in Tennessee, the foundation is

reaching out to families affected by Alzheimer’s disease, caregivers, and anyone interested in learning more about Alzheimer’s disease, foundation spokesperson Sandy Silverstein says.

The foundation’s Nashville conference will be conducted 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. in the Country Music Hall of Fame, 222 5th Ave., South, Nashville. Foundation headquarters are in New York City.

“The conference provides information regarding Alzheimer’s disease, brain health, and dementia caregiving,” Silverstein says. “Participants have the opportunity to interact with Alzheimer’s experts, ask questions, network and obtain a free memory screening. Attendees are able to learn about a variety of Alzheimer’s-related topics, get valuable tips and strategies, and find out about local resources.”

The national nonprofit organization has been led by President/CEO Charles J. Fuschillo Jr. since 2014.

Previously, he was a New York State senator for 16 years during which he authored more than 200 state laws. Before that, he was the chief operating officer of a nonprofit family service agency which served people throughout New York City and Long Island.

“In his mind, there is no greater way to make a living than by helping people,” Silverstein says.

For more about the conference or to register call AFA’s National Toll-Free Helpline at 866-232-8484 or go to alzfdn.org. Follow the links to register on-line for the conference.