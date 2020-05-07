U of M Board of Trustee Johnson Selected to Governor’s Healthcare Working Group

MEMPHIS, TN — Cato Johnson, University of Memphis Board of Trustee and chief of staff/public policy and regulatory affairs of Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, has been selected to serve on Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s Healthcare Working Group.

The group is meeting via Zoom three times this week before making recommendations to the Governor’s Economic Recovery Group (ERG). The ERG has assembled several working groups in various sectors to make recommendations to Gov. Lee on how each sector should operate in a post-COVID landscape.

“I’m honored,” said Johnson, who has been chief of staff and senior vice president of Public Policy and Regulatory Affairs at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare since 1985. Prior to that, he was vice president of Corporate Affairs at the Regional Medical Center at Memphis.

He is on the Executive Committee for the UofM Board of Trustees, chairman of the TennCare Medical Advisory Committee and a member of the State Board of Education and Leadership Tennessee – Class IV.

Active in public service for many years, Johnson is former chair of the Tennessee Higher Education Commission and has served the University of Memphis, Southwest Tennessee Community College and Shelby County Schools in many capacities.

Johnson is on the Memphis and Shelby County Public Building Authority, Tennessee Hospital Association Bylaws Committee, Tennessee Hospital Association Council on Diversity, the Tennessee Hospital Association Council on Government Affairs, the Sports Entertainment Recreation Venue Review Committee, the Coalition for a Better Memphis and Generations Inc.

He is past president of the University of Memphis Alumni Association and served on the executive committee of the Memphis and Shelby County Sports Authority.