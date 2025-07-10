Remembering Frederick W. Smith, Visionary Founder of FedEx

Frederick Wallace Smith, the founder, executive chairman, and long-time chairman and CEO of FedEx Corporation, passed away from natural causes on June 21, 2025, in Memphis, Tennessee. He was 80 years old. His death marks the end of an era for the global transportation and logistics industry; an industry which he founded and revolutionized through his innovative vision and relentless pursuit of excellence.

Born on August 11, 1944, in Marks, Mississippi and raised in Memphis, Tennessee, Mr. Smith was a born entrepreneur. In 1962, he entered Yale College to pursue a degree in economics. While at Yale, the young Smith worked as a charter pilot. It was at Yale where he conceived the idea for an integrated air-to-ground system that would ensure overnight delivery, a concept that would eventually become Federal Express.

After graduating from Yale in 1966, he served four years in the United States Marine Corps (USMC), which included two tours of duty in Vietnam where he served as a rifle platoon leader, a company commander, and aerial observer/tactical air controller in the OV-10A. He was decorated with the Silver Star, Bronze Star, and two Purple Hearts for his military service. He left the Marine Corps in 1970 as a Captain, and would often joke that he received his ‘business degree’ from the USMC.

Mr. Smith launched Federal Express in 1973 with a fleet of 14 Dassault Falcon jets and a vision to transform the shipping industry. Under his leadership as its President and CEO, FedEx grew from a small startup into a multinational corporation that redefined global commerce. Today, FedEx is the world’s largest express transportation company and is consistently recognized as one of the world’s most admired companies. The company employs more than 500,000 team members globally, connects more than 220 countries and territories, and moves nearly $2 trillion in goods annually and more than 17 million shipments per day.

Smith’s pioneering approach not only created an industry leader but also set new standards for customer focus with the renowned Purple Promise, a globally consistent People-Service-Profit culture, and a brand trusted by shippers and recipients around the world.

In 2022, after serving as one of the longest-tenured Presidents and CEOs of a Fortune 100 company, Mr. Smith stepped aside to become Founder and Executive Chairman of FedEx Corporation. As Executive Chairman, Mr. Smith focused on issues of global importance, including sustainability, innovation, and public policy. Until his death, Mr. Smith continued to help shape the vision and the strategy of the company he founded, as well as work on critical policy issues for the transportation industry.

In the words of FedEx President & CEO Raj Subramaniam, “Frederick W. Smith pioneered express delivery and connected the world, shaping global commerce as we know it. His legacy of innovation, leadership, and philanthropy will continue to inspire future generations. I will miss not only his visionary leadership, but his trusted friendship and counsel.”

Mr. Smith was a trustee for the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Director of the American Battle Monuments Foundation, and a member of the Business Council. He served on the Business Roundtable for more than 30 years. He also served as chairman of the U.S.-China Business Council and co-chair of the French American Business Council. Smith served on the boards of several large public companies — Malone and Hyde (AutoZone), First Tennessee, Holiday Inn, EW Scripps, and General Mills — and charitable organizations including St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the Mayo Foundation. He was chairman of the Board of Governors for the International Air Transport Association and chaired the executive committee of the U.S. Air Transport Association.

Beyond his business achievements, Mr. Smith was a dedicated philanthropist and supporter of numerous charitable causes. He served as co-chairman of both the U.S. World War II Memorial project and the campaign for the National Museum of the Marine Corps. He was committed to education, veterans’ affairs, and environmental sustainability, ensuring that FedEx played a positive role in communities around the world.

Mr. Smith’s unwavering commitment to the city of Memphis was evident in his lifelong dedication to uplifting its people and future. Through philanthropic support of education, healthcare, sports, the arts, and community development, he helped shape Memphis for the better — always believing in the power of giving back to the place he proudly called home.

Frederick W. Smith, was a friend and significant contributor to the Black community in Memphis . Specifically, the National Civil Rights Museum recognized Smith with its Freedom Award in 2022, acknowledging his commitment to expanding opportunities in underserved communities. FedEx, under his leadership, has been a major employer and philanthropic force within the Black community in Memphis. FedEx’s support for the National Civil Rights Museum includes MLK Day sponsorships, volunteerism, and funding for programs and facility improvements. For several years, FedEx has sponsored free admission to the museum on MLK Day.

Smith and FedEx have invested in the Memphis workforce and expanded opportunities for the Black community, aligning opportunity with the legacy of the Civil Rights Movement. This commitment, as noted by the museum, emphasizes community investment and inspiring future leaders. The NAACP Memphis Branch has also recognized FedEx as a long-standing partner and supporter of both the branch and the state conference. He was a devoted father and grandfather, known for his generosity, humility, and unwavering dedication to his family.