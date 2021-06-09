Uncle Nearest Named Promotional Partner Of Nashville Superspeedway Ahead Of Track’s Father’s Day Weekend Nascar Tripleheader Weekend

LEBANON, Tenn. (TN Tribune) – Tennessee-based Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey, the fastest-growing American whiskey brand of all time and the most awarded American whiskey or bourbon of the last two years, is a promotional partner of Nashville Superspeedway, track officials announced. Tennessee-based Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey, the fastest-growing American whiskey brand of all time and the most awarded American whiskey or bourbon of the last two years, is a promotional partner of Nashville Superspeedway, track officials announced.

Uncle Nearest’s award-winning whiskeys will be available for sampling in Nashville Superspeedway’s Premium Plus locations during the June 18-20 NASCAR tripleheader weekend, which includes the sold-out, inaugural, “Ally 400” NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 20 (2:30 p.m. CT, NBCSN), the first Cup Series race in Middle Tennessee in 37 years.

Headquartered in Shelbyville, Tennessee, 35 miles south of Nashville Superspeedway, Uncle Nearest’s whiskeys have dominated spirit awards in 2019, 2020 and 2021, including winning Wine Enthusiast’s Spirit Brand of the Year, two World’s Best honors by Whisky Magazine, Double Gold honors two years in a row at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and the Bourbon Trophy at the International Wine & Spirits Competition.

Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey is inspired by the best whiskey-maker the world never knew, the first known African American master distiller, Nearest Green. Nearest helped perfect the famed Lincoln County Process that distinguishes Tennessee whiskey from bourbon.

On Saturday, June 19, Uncle Nearest is re-opening its Shelbyville distillery to guests for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic struck last spring and unveiling Phase Two of its $50 million upgrading project, including the Master Blender House, a 20,000-square-foot Welcome Center, Single Barrel Rickhouse and Philo & Frank, the world’s first non-alcoholic speakeasy.

“It is an honor to partner with Nashville Superspeedway on this historic weekend. We look forward to sharing the story of Uncle Nearest and raising a glass with NASCAR fans,” said Katharine Jerkens, senior vice president of global sales and marketing for Uncle Nearest.

“Uncle Nearest’s story and whiskey are a unique link to American history and are part of the cultural fabric of Middle Tennessee,” said Erik Moses, Nashville Superspeedway’s president. “As NASCAR brings America’s best drivers back to Nashville, our fans will no doubt enjoy Uncle Nearest’s premium whiskey as part of an unforgettable Father’s Day Weekend at Nashville Superspeedway.”

Tickets are available for Nashville Superspeedway’s first two races on its Father’s Day weekend slate, including the “Tennessee Lottery 250” NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, June 19 (2:30 p.m. CT, NBCSN) and the “Rackley Roofing 200” NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race under the lights on Friday, June 18 (7 p.m. CT, FS1).

Fans can order tickets for the June 18-19 events by visiting NashvilleSuperSpeedway.com or calling 866-RACE-TIX.