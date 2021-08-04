United Arab of Emirates Lifts Ban For Transit Travelers From Six Countries

NEW DELHI — United Arab of Emirates (UAE) lifted the ban for transit travelers from six countries, traveling from and to UAE, which was banned due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

T ban has been lifted for India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria, and Uganda.

The National Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) and General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) have announced that entry to the UAE will be allowed for some categories of passengers from countries where inbound flights to the Emirates have been banned.

“This exemption will apply to certain categories of passengers from countries such as India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria, and Uganda, as of Aug. 5, 2021,” said an official.

Further, NCEMA clarified the situations in which categories are entitled.

“These categories include those with valid residency permits who have received full vaccination doses in the UAE and 14 days have passed since receiving the second dose and who have vaccination certificates approved by the official authorities in the country,” said NCEMA in a tweet.

“Medical personnel working in the country will be excluded, including doctors, nurses, technicians from the vaccinated and non-vaccinated, and those working in the educational sector in the country who teach in universities, colleges, schools, and institutes from the vaccinated and non-vaccinated categories,” NCEMA tweet read.

UAE is a major transit hub for travelers since it connects the USA, Europe, and African countries, but due to the pandemic, transit was suspended for several months.

NCEMA is the nodal agency in UAE that looks after the Covid-related relaxations in case of travel from other countries and informs the passengers about the travel criteria.

“All these categories will be required to submit a request on the website of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship to obtain the necessary approvals in addition to vaccination certificates certified by the concerned authorities in the country for the categories from which these certificates are required,” the NCEMA said in a statement.

The exempted groups will be obligated to submit a prior PCR test within 48 hours from the date of departure, provided that the tests are from accredited laboratories. Further, they will have to carry a QR Code and conduct a laboratory test before boarding the plane.

Also, they must follow the precautionary and preventive measures upon arrival, including quarantine and PCR checks upon and after arrival, in addition to follow-up and health monitoring.

Earlier, the GCAA exempted official delegations and businessmen, subject to obtaining prior approval and golden and silver residency holders.

It also exempted holders of essential jobs as per the classification of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship and foreign aircraft crews, provided that a negative PCR test was obtained within 48 hours of departure and upon arrival, and adhere to the quarantine period.

Travel will resume for transit passengers from all countries from which transit passengers were previously stopped, provided that the traveler’s last destination is accepted and a laboratory examination is submitted within 72 hours from the time of departure.

The country’s airports will allocate special lounges for transit passengers.

(With inputs from ANI)

