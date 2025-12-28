United Ways of Tennessee Name New President & CEO

Nashville, TN — United Ways of Tennessee (UWTN), the statewide association supporting and strengthening local United Ways across the Volunteer State, announced today the appointment of Matt Marshall as its next President and Chief Executive Officer, effective February 1, 2026.

Marshall, who currently serves as President & CEO of United Way of West Tennessee, will assume statewide leadership following a highly impactful six-year tenure marked by organizational transformation, innovative community partnerships, and significant expansion of both revenue and reach. In his new role, Marshall will guide the collective strategy of Tennessee’s United Way network, representing local United Ways at the state and national levels, advancing public policy priorities, and strengthening collaboration among member organizations to help improve the lives of residents across Tennessee.

“United Ways of Tennessee plays a critical role in bringing together community leaders, policymakers, and partners to tackle our state’s most urgent challenges,” said Richard Kennedy, Chair of the UWTN Board of Directors. “Matt’s track record of visionary leadership, coalition building, and results-oriented innovation made him the clear choice to lead our statewide network into its next chapter. We are thrilled to welcome him into this role.”

During his leadership in West Tennessee, the organization significantly expanded its regional impact across its 15-county footprint, launching several transformative community initiatives — including United Way’s Annual ALICE Report, the Greater Jackson Financial Empowerment Center, the Pathways2Possibilities Career Expo, All Star Readers, the West Tennessee Nonprofit Network, the 211 Hub, and the Ford Community Center — and strengthened partnerships between business, education, and nonprofit sectors to drive measurable change for working families. In 2022, he was recognized with the United Way Southeast Region Exemplary Leader Award.