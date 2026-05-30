Black Cowboys, Bull Riders and Byron the Bull Draw Packed Crowd in Shelbyville

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. — A packed crowd filled Cooper Steel Arena as the Tennessee Invitational Black Rodeo returned to Shelbyville for a weekend of competition, music and family entertainment. Fans cheered on cowboys and cowgirls competing in rodeo events while a rodeo clown kept the audience laughing and Byron the Bull posed for photos with children and families throughout the event.

Presented by Black Rodeo USA, the event marked its fifth year in Tennessee and featured competitions including steer wrestling, ranch bronc riding, calf roping, barrel racing and bull riding. A house DJ provided music throughout the show, while additional attractions included a Tennessee Walking Horse presentation by Jerry Williams, a Pony Express showcase by the We All Can Go riders and activities for children, including a calf scramble and opportunities to meet Miss Black Rodeo USA.

Black Rodeo USA leaders said the event was designed to celebrate the history, culture and contributions of Black cowboys and cowgirls while introducing new audiences to the sport. This year’s theme, “Reclaiming the Ride, Reimagining the Legacy,” highlighted the organization’s commitment to preserving and sharing stories that have often been overlooked.

General Manager Jesse Guillory said the rodeo provided an opportunity to educate fans about the role African Americans played in the history of the American West while inspiring young people to develop an appreciation for rodeo.

“Our current climate seems to diminish the rich roles that African and Black Americans had in the West and beyond,” Guillory said. “This is an opportunity to educate rodeo fans about a unique cultural heritage as well as to inspire a young generation to develop a desire and appreciation for the sport.”

The weekend also included recognition of local leaders and veterans. Grand marshals were Jason Lutz and Derek Fleming, while veterans Erskine Lytle and John Keys were honored during the event.

Black Rodeo USA, which began touring nationally in 2020, focuses on youth, community, agriculture, education, health and entertainment through its rodeo events and related programs. Sponsors and partners for the Tennessee Invitational Black Rodeo included The Tennessee Tribune, TrueVet Solutions, Roper, Stetson, Edward Jones, Wrangler, Boot Barn, Black Rodeo USA Foundation, 92Q, the National Museum of African American Music, Nearest Green Distillery, Cracker Barrel, the Bedford County Juneteenth Celebration, 30 & Up Nashville and Elks Lodge No. 1102.