US Postal Service stops accepting parcels from China and Hong Kong

The US Postal Service (USPS) has temporarily halted the acceptance of international parcels from China and Hong Kong, a move that could significantly impact e-commerce platforms such as Shein and Temu. While letters remain unaffected, USPS has not provided a reason for the suspension, stating that it will remain in place until further notice.

This decision comes in the wake of new trade policies introduced by the US government. Recently, President Donald Trump signed an executive order eliminating the “de minimis” exemption, a rule that previously allowed packages valued under $800 to enter the US without duties or inspections. Additionally, a 10% tariff on all Chinese imports has been implemented, further complicating cross-border trade.

E-commerce giants like Shein and Temu, which have relied on these relaxed regulations to ship inexpensive goods to US consumers, may face disruptions to their business models. The influx of low-cost packages that fueled their success could be significantly reduced under the new restrictions.

USPS did not provide further details on the suspension when contacted by CNN, which has also sought comments from Shein, Temu, FedEx, and DHL regarding the broader implications of these changes.