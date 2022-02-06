NASHVILLE, TN – Liberty Counsel recently sent a demand letter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) and now a woman has been reactivated on the kidney transplant waiting list.



Vanderbilt never told Jane Doe* during the approval process for the kidney transplant that she would have to consent to receive a COVID shot. In fact, Jane understood she was current on her immunizations because she was approved by Vanderbilt in 2021 without having taken the shot.



However, Jane’s religious beliefs prevent her from taking the COVID shots. On November 4, 2021, Vanderbilt notified Jane of the COVID shot mandate and rendered her “inactive” on the waitlist even though she had performed all requirements that were submitted to her in writing before she was previously approved in 2021. She appealed her removal from the active waiting list.



Jane even met with the medical director who said he would recommend her to be exempted from the VUMC “vaccine” mandate because of her religious beliefs..



Then, after Liberty Counsel sent a demand letter on January 21, 2022, Jane was notified today that her status has been reactivated on the kidney transplant recipient list.



She received the following email from Vanderbilt:



“Thank you for your time. You are reactivated on the kidney transplant list effective today. I wanted to remind you that you were never removed and were simply inactivated on the list. You will benefit from the entire time on the list and were not disadvantaged during this period of temporary inactivation.”



Liberty Counsel Founder and Chairman Mat Staver said, “We are pleased that Vanderbilt University Medical Center reactivated our client so she can receive the kidney she desperately needs. People should not have to choose between their life and their religious beliefs.”



*Pseudonym