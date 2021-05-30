Veteran Business Executive Forms Minority-Owned Professional Services and Corporate Advisory Holding Company

Washington, DC – In response to the growing market demand to provide integrated professional and business solutions, veteran business executive and CEO advisor Jarvis Stewart announced today the formation of Highland Poe. Stewart will serve as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at the holding company and Chief Strategist to each of the three portfolio companies – Cover Communications, Ian Reid, and HP Global Advisors.

Headquartered in Washington, DC with senior and strategic advisors across the United States, Dubai, and Guyana, Highland Poe’s portfolio companies offer professional services in strategic and diversity communications, federal government and regulatory affairs, and corporate advisory in environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) and capital markets consulting.

“As the U.S. and global economies continue to recover from the financial devastation of last year, CEOs and business leaders are in search of a professional, integrated services firm that understands their challenges and offers creative growth solutions rooted in experience and relationships,” said Jarvis Stewart, Chairman and CEO of Highland Poe. “We have assembled a diverse team of leaders with expertise in equity and inclusion, public policy, and global investment and corporate development.”

In addition to Stewart, the senior leadership of Highland Poe includes Vice Chairs and equity partners Matthew McGuire, Shawn Rochester, and Ja’Ron Smith. Appointed by former President Barack Obama and confirmed by the U.S. Senate, McGuire is the former U.S. executive director of the World Bank Group and has more than 20 years of financial and investment experience. Rochester, a celebrated author and corporate strategist, is credited with his advice and counsel to Fortune 100 companies on seamless ways to leverage their brand and incorporate equity and inclusion goals into their business verticals. Rochester also spent more than a decade as a senior M&A and corporate development manager at IBM, International Paper, and Amphenol. Smith brings extensive Executive and Legislative Branch experience to Highland Poe. He is the former Deputy Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy and formerly served on the legislative team for U.S. Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina. Smith is also the executive director at the Center for Advancing Opportunities, a research and education project of the Thurgood Marshall Scholarship Fund.

Other senior team members include MIT-educated economist Dr. Julianne Malveaux, a senior advisor at Cover Communications, former U.S. Senate Banking Subcommittee counsel Joi Sheffield, a senior advisor at Ian Reid, Guyana-based business executive, Abbigale Loncke, and Damu Winston, Dubai UAE-based fintech entrepreneur and enterprise innovator. Former U.S. Commerce Deputy Assistant Secretary, Daraka “Doc” Satcher will serve as general counsel at Highland Poe.