Washington, D.C. (March 4, 2022) — Melanie L. Campbell, President and CEO of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation (NCBCP) and Convener of the Black Women’s Roundtable (BWR), will join Vice President Kamala Harris and a litany of Civil Rights, Voting Rights, social justice, political and labor leaders on Sunday, March 6th to commemorate the 57th Anniversary of “Bloody Sunday” by crossing the famous Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, AL.

The bridge crossing will be the culmination of Selma’s “57 th Annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee” held in remembrance of the Bloody Sunday March of 1965 and the passage of the Voting Rights Act.



“It’s vital that we NEVER forget what happened in Selma, Alabama 57 years ago,” says Melanie Campbell. “What happened in Selma exposed to the entire world the terrible violence that Black people had to endure, in order to gain the right to vote in the United States of America.



Now, as then, our democracy is in danger, from both internal as well as external enemies.

“I believe it is my duty and responsibility as a servant leader to join Vice President Harris and my civil rights colleagues to return to Selma to pay tribute to the resolve and bravery that the civil rights leaders and foot soldiers displayed on that fateful day; and to use this historic moment to reflect, refuel and recommit ourselves to continuing the present-day fight for our voting rights, in order to save our democracy from peril.”