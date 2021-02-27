VIDEO: A Cop Rescues Slow-Moving Sloth From Middle Of Road

BOCAS DEL TORO, Panama — A video of a cop picking up a slow-moving sloth from the middle of the road before safely putting it on nearby grass has been shared by the Panamanian National Police department on Feb. 18 has gained followers.

The officer carefully picks up a lazy sloth and makes sure it stays out of the threat of being killed on road in the north-western Panamanian province of Bocas del Toro.

The Panamanian National Police shared also a video in a post of the rescue on their official Facebook page.

“National Police units rescued in the provinces of Bocas del Toro, a lazy man who was kept in the middle of the road. The foliage was released in its habitat,” wrote the police department.