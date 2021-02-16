VIDEO: Angry Driver’s Dance Stunt On 60 mph Highway

GUANGZHOU, China – Huang Mou, aged 22, stopped his car in the middle of a busy highway to perform some stunts. He climbed on the roof of the car and showed some dancing moves to the rushing cars around.

The incident took place in the Nansha Port Expressway, in the middle of Guangzhou, in the south Chinese province of Guangdong on Feb 5.

It has been found that Guangdong and Hubei are the main provinces with the highest number of traffic fatalities.