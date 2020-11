Connie Chung, the first Asian American to be appointed a news anchor on a network newscast, has endorsed Joe Biden for President of the United States.

In a video posted on YouTube, Chung calls out President Trump for his hateful discrimination in calling the Coronavirus the “China Virus.” She said Asians are the least likely group to vote and urges Asians to go to the polls and vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Watch the full video below.