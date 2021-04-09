VIDEO: Daylight Rubbery: Police Break Up Kinky Latex Party In Drugs Raid 

MOSCOW — Russian police officers broke into a cocaine-fueled party in a luxurious Moscow residence where guests were dressed up in latex.

Officers of the drug control department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in Moscow carried out an operation aimed at preventing and suppressing crimes related to drug trafficking in the capital city.

The details of the special operation, which was carried out after residents in the area alerted them to a large number of visitors in a flat, were reported on March 31 by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The security forces can be seen in the video bursting into a flat and searching it using sniffer dogs.