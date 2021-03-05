VIDEO: Endangered Galapagos Land Iguanas Back On Island After 200 Years

GALAPAGOS, Ecuador – As many as 461 Galapagos land iguanas were released back on the islands of Ecuador, where were extinct for over 200 years.

The Galapagos land iguanas were captured on the North Seymour island, where they had survived, and were released after a quarantine period to make sure they had no parasites or illnesses that they could transmit to the neighboring Galapagos island of Santiago.

“The main goal of the reintroduction of the iguanas on Santiago island is to return this reptile to its natural ecosystems after it became extinct more than 200 years ago,” said Danny Rueda, the director of the Galapagos National Park.

Rueda explained that these iguanas, as they are herbivorous, are very important to the ecosystem as they spread seeds in the area and are therefore also responsible for restoring the ecological integrity of the island.