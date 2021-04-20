VIDEO: From Kashmir To Kanyakumari: India’s Adil Teli Pedals Into Fame 

SRINAGAR — “There is nothing one can’t achieve if one sets his mind to it,” 23-year-old Adil Teli told Zenger News after pedaling 3,600 kilometers (2,237 miles) from India’s northernmost tip Kashmir to the southernmost Kanyakumari.

Nine years ago, when a teenaged Teli started spending hours cycling through the lanes of his home in the outskirts of Srinagar, the capital of Kashmir, his parents often “rebuked him for wasting time”.

They wanted Teli to study well and get a government job to have a “secure future”. But the teenager had started dreaming about becoming a professional cyclist and breaking into the Guinness World Records.

And, with grit, he claims to have made it possible, much to the surprise of his parents.

Teli says he covered the distance between Kashmir to Kanyakumari in eight days, one hour, and 37 minutes, which has broken the earlier Guinness record set by 17-year-old Om Hitendra Mahajan from India’s western city of Nashik in Maharashtra last year.

Mahajan, who is studying sports management at the Wichita State University, U.S., had covered the same distance in eight days, seven hours, and 38 minutes in November 2020, and got a certificate from Guinness World Records on Dec. 21, 2020.

Though Teli says he breached the mark with a significant margin, Guinness World Records is yet to record his feat officially.

“We are in the process of submitting the evidence to the association [Guinness World Records], and we’ll get the confirmation soon,” Teli said.

Mahajan told Zenger News: “I am still the Guinness World Records holder for the route as Teli’s achievements are yet to be officially approved.”

The tough ride

Coming from the cool environs of mountainous Kashmir, Teli faced the first difficulty when he entered India’s plains with soaring temperatures.

“It was the high temperature and humid conditions which got me the most,” Teli said. “To beat that, I pedaled mostly throughout the evening, night, and early hours.”

While traversing the NH-44, the longest national highway in India, he mainly rested during the afternoons when the temperatures were high. His nap hours depended on the availability of hotels on the route.

“In case we found no such facility, I used to nap on the road,” he said.

During the last four days, his legs swelled, and there was severe pain. To cope with that, he used ice packs and used lactic acid for the hyperpigmentation caused due to high temperatures.