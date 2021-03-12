VIDEO: Hast Snagged: Police Raid USD700,000 Cannabis Farm 

MIDDLESBROUGH, England — Criminals have a knack for coming up with creative ways to commit crimes. The Cleveland Police Department recovered cannabis crops worth more than $700,000 from a secret farm in a property on Kildare Street in Middlesbrough, England.

Following a resident’s tip-off, the cops found the farm which contained a total of 112 plants, as well as additional 500 seedlings which they said had a street value of up to GBP 514.000 ($713,946).

“Following valuable information which came to us, we have been able to disrupt further organized crime groups from exploiting our area and putting people in our local communities at risk,” said Sergeant John Sproson.

Cleveland Police said the cannabis recovered on March 8 would have ended up on the streets of Cleveland and led to a lot of issues in the vicinity. Besides, the further risk to the neighborhood was the possible fire hazard that could’ve easily been caused by the dangerous electrical wiring in the secret plantation.

The plants were seized by the Middlesbrough Neighborhood Police Team and the risk of fire from the dangerous electrical installations was also eliminated.

The police said that 17 arrests have been made until now, but an investigation is underway in the case.“We have removed drugs which would have no doubt ended up on the streets of Cleveland. These criminals put people at risk, and it won’t be tolerated in our neighborhoods,” Sproson said on their Facebook post.

The rising cases of Cannabis consumption and cannabis farming in the vicinity are given major headaches to the Cleveland police.

Just days after the recovery of cannabis from Kildare street, neighborhood officers along with Dog Section Officers seized large quantity of drugs from Abingdon Road in Middlesbrough on March 11.

Suspected class-A drugs, believed to be crack cocaine, were seized from the address and a man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class-A drugs.

“We have been very proactive in tackling those dealing in drugs in Middlesbrough,” Inspector Darren Birkett told the local media. “We have arrested 17 people in connection with drug offenses and removed thousands of pounds worth of class-A drugs and cannabis, from potentially ending up on the streets of Middlesbrough,”

“We couldn’t do this without the help of our local communities who have come forward with information and I’d encourage them to continue to do so. These raids have shown that we will act on the information which is given to us.”

As per a study, in 20190-20, there were over 130,000 seizures of cannabis in England and Wales, by far the most of any drug in that reporting year. Cocaine and heroin were the second and third most likely drug to be seized in that year, at 18,790 and 8,742 seizures, respectively.

