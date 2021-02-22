VIDEO: Huggy Bears: Rescued Cubs Romp With Keeper

NINH BINH, Vietnam — The animal welfare officials rescued three Asian black bears from Vietnam’s Illegal wildlife trade and gave them a new shelter home at the Ninh Binh Bear Sanctuary.

The bears named Mochi, Nara, and Nikko were rescued when they were few months old.

Nikko and Nara were rescued in Lai Chau Province on the Vietnam border on Jul. 21 last year.

“Nara is a shy one, but doing well with the other two cubs,” the sanctuary said in a report. “Although Nikko is a male and weighs double than Mochi, he is afraid of nearly everything new. The other day he was even scared of peanuts.”

The last cub named Mochi was rescued in the northern Vietnamese province of Son La. The rescue operation happened when a family found out that it was about to be illegally traded and informed the Four Paws animal welfare organization on May 18, 2020.