VIDEO: No Ice-cape: Driver Jailed After 130mph Police Car Chase In Snow 

MAIDENHEAD, England — An English driver was sentenced to 16 months in prison on March 5 after being involved in a high-speed chase which eventually led to his arrest in Maidenhead, Berkshire in England.

The driver, identified as 25-year-old Marcus Burke, was stopped by officers after being notified that he was driving his Volkswagen Golf with no insurance.

Burke initially stopped for the officers but then sped away as soon as they got out of their patrol car.