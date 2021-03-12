VIDEO: Note Fair: Nurses Hit With Huge Bill For Use Of Dance Hit In Pandemic Tik-Toc Video

ARNSBERG, Germany — In a first, American multinational entertainment and record label conglomerate Warner Music Group was criticized online for demanding license fees for the videos uploaded on YouTube and TikTok as part of the “Jerusalema Challenge”.

The challenge had brought people from different parts of the world together during the pandemic when they shot videos dancing to the song “Jerusalema” by Master KG, the South African singer.

The frontline workers in Germany – nurses, doctors, police, and firemen – who had used the song without any prior consent in their videos to cheer up people during the dark pandemic phase were charged with hefty bills over “copyright breaches” by the music company.