VIDEO: Shocking Footage Shows Nursing Home Workers Slapping And Swearing At Seniors Citizens

VIDEO: Shocking footage shows nursing home workers slapping and swearing at senior citizens’

PALERMO, Italy – Four people were arrested for abusing and beating elderly people at the I nonnini di Enza retirement home in Palermo, Italy.

The video footage shows the female caretakers hitting and abusing the elderly people at the ‘I nonnini di Enza’, a non-profit organization, that provides residential care to elderly citizens.

Guardia di Finanza police officials reached as soon as the complaint was filed by the elderly woman.

“Once again the financiers of Palermo have ascertained inhumane behavior in a retirement home against the elderly,” said the police official. “The investigations are concerned with the non-profit organization ‘I nonnini di Enza’, a real concentration camp for guests.”