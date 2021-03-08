VIDEO: Speeding Driver Crashes Into Parked Car With Three Kids Inside In Front Of Texas Cops

SOUTHLAKE, USA — The Southlake Department of Public Safety has released a hair-raising video of a speeding vehicle crashing into a parked car with three kids in the back seat.

The incident took place in the Southlake region at around 10.35 PM on Sept. 12, 2020, after which the accused was questioned by the cops. The local authorities released the video footage of the accident on March 3 to warn the citizens about the risks of speeding.

“We warn you this is a graphic video. We are so grateful and thankful that none of our officers or the occupants of the car (three kids) were injured or killed,” Southlake Department of Public Safety said on Facebook. “Officer Mueller had pulled over a car just west of Carroll Avenue. They parked in a Regions Bank parking lot alongside Highway 114. Officer Mueller called for a cover officer as he wanted to make sure the driver was all right to drive.”