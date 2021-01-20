Related Articles
Meet Amanda Gorman: 22-year-old Inauguration Poet
January 20, 2021 Article Submitted Art, Featured Comments Off on Meet Amanda Gorman: 22-year-old Inauguration Poet
Washington, D.C.–Amanda Gorman was chosen to read one of her poems at Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony. At the age of 22, the Los Angeles-born writer and performer is the youngest poet to perform at a […]
Black Journalism Matters: Tennessee Tribune 30th Anniversary Campaign
December 11, 2020 Article Submitted Video Comments Off on Black Journalism Matters: Tennessee Tribune 30th Anniversary Campaign
Debate’s Racial Segment Circled Around ‘The Talk’ as Candidates Spar Over Future of Black America
October 22, 2020 Article Submitted Politics, Uncategorized Comments Off on Debate’s Racial Segment Circled Around ‘The Talk’ as Candidates Spar Over Future of Black America
By BET Staff In a more subdued, but still intense final presidential debate Thursday night (Oct. 22), the topic of race in America came to head and President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden […]