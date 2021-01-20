Related Articles

Politics

Debate’s Racial Segment Circled Around ‘The Talk’ as Candidates Spar Over Future of Black America

October 22, 2020 Article Submitted Politics, Uncategorized Comments Off on Debate’s Racial Segment Circled Around ‘The Talk’ as Candidates Spar Over Future of Black America

By BET Staff In a more subdued, but still intense final presidential debate Thursday night (Oct. 22), the topic of race in America came to head and President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden […]