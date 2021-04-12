VIDEO: We’re Knocking The Stuffing Out Of This Scaredy Cat

CHANGZHOU, China — Two cute Siberian tiger cubs were shot wrestling with a tiger soft-toy, nibbling its tail and clamping down on its throat in the Yangtze River golden triangle area of the city of Changzhou in the eastern Chinese province of Jiangsu.

The adorable footage was shared on social media by Yancheng Wild Animal World.

The footage shows the endangered cubs biting parts of the soft toy as one even demonstrates its early throat-clamping skills.

“The tiger cubs are siblings and four months old. That they are like human children, full of energy and curiosity,” said a zoo spokesperson.