VIDEO: Young Face Of Modern French Hunting Loves Vegas Gun Show And Shooting Scottish Grouse

FRANCE — Despite receiving dozens of death threats every day online over her love of hunting, Johanna Clermont has become a phenomenon on social media and in the hunting world.

A bona fide huntress Diana for modern times, she now boasts over 300,000 followers online from all over the world.

She regularly posts stylish images of herself out hunting in fashionable gear, and she said she loves going to Las Vegas to attend the Shot Show, although this year she was unable to do so because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“A few years ago I went to the Orkney Islands and I went for the barley because the geese were eating all the barley, so I went to defend the whisky which needs the barley,” said Johanna.

The young Frenchwoman said that stalking stag in the Scottish highlands was a fascinating and challenging experience and that while the scenery was beautiful, saying it was “to die for”, she could have done without the rain.

She added on one recent trip it took her about two days to track down a stag that they eventually shot, and that involved about ten hours of walking each day. She added that the hunt in Scotland was not without its challenges because a lack of tree cover made it hard to avoid being detected by her prey.

Johanna tries to eat everything that she kills. Her hunting philosophy is about “being outside in nature and staying close to what we really are inside”, and that being a good shot is key to being a good hunter, to avoid any needless suffering.

“It’s a very strong moment. I thought I was going to feel guilty, but I didn’t feel guilty because I felt like it was something very natural,” Johanna said speaking about the first time that she killed an animal.

“My first animal was a wild boar, and it didn’t suffer, and when I saw it dead, I was like, ‘yes, OK, that’s the way life is and that’s the way nature goes, and it’s not a hard moment, it’s more of a moment when you think a lot about life’.”

“When you go hunting, and you kill your own food, yes, there is a kind of pleasure that you feel,” she said.

Discussing whether younger hunters are different from older generations, Johanna said that they are basically the same, but the new generation is more comfortable sharing stories and images of their experiences online and communicating with other people.

Johanna enjoys many kinds of hunting. “I like small game hunting, I like big game hunting, I like duck hunting, partridge hunting, wild boar hunting, driven hunts, stalking. So, I have to own one type of weapon per kind of hunt, to be appropriate. But yes, I like firearms, definitely!”

Being a good shot, she said, is important for two key reasons. The first is to ensure that you avoid any needless suffering and kill the animal in one shot. But she also said it was important to her because, “just like in the business world”, women in the hunting world need to be better than their male counterparts to “get respect”.

“It’s challenging because you have to be better than the men, but that’s cool because you can do it!” she said.

