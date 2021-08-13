Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah Start Filming For Suresh Triveni’s “Jalsa”

NEW DELHI — T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment have collaborated once again for their latest film, “Jalsa,” which commenced filming in Mumbai on Aug. 12, 2021.

Co-written and directed by Suresh Triveni of “Tumhari Sulu,” “Jalsa” reunites Triveni with the Bollywood actor Vidya Balan, who stars in the film along with Shefali Shah.

The cast includes Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Gurpal Singh, and Surya Kasibhatla (making his debut) with Manav Kaul in a special appearance.

“It is my absolute pleasure to collaborate with T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment on ‘Jalsa’ and to work with my fantastic crew and cast led by Vidya and Shefali,” said Triveni while sharing his excitement on the commencement of the film.

“With Jalsa, we hope to engage, thrill and entertain movie-watchers with a unique tale of powerful characters and precarious circumstances,” he said.

Talking about “Jalsa” and her reunion with Triveni, T-Series, and Abundantia Entertainment, Balan said she is looking forward to the new project.

“I’m very excited to collaborate again with Suresh. Tumhari Sulu was a one-of-a-kind, fun experience, and I look forward to us creating something special with ‘Jalsa’ (sic),” she said.

“‘Jalsa’ is an edgy but human story, and I can’t wait to firstly start work on it and then share it with the world. I’m also delighted to reunite with Abundantia Entertainment and T-series on the back of ‘Sherni’ and look forward to working with Shefali, who I have admired for long, as also the rest of the amazing cast and awesome crew (sic).”

Taking to her Instagram handle, Balan announced the film on Aug. 12, 2021, with a motion poster.

“Beyond excited to reunite with #SureshTriveni and to team-up with the brilliant @shefalishahofficial to create something special (sic),” said Balan in the caption of the post.

Shah also expressed her excitement for the film.

“It is a story with such a unique perspective that when Suresh first told me about it, I knew I just had to do it,” she said.

“I’m also excited to work with Vidya, whose work I have deeply admired. It’s also wonderful that I’m working with producers like Abundantia Entertainment and T-Series, two companies that are at the forefront of curating interesting and engaging content.”

Bhushan Kumar, Producer and Managing Director at T-Series, also expressed his excitement about the film.

“I can proudly say that, in recent times, Jalsa has been one of the sharpest scripts that T-Series and I have had a chance to partner on,” he said.

T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment have successfully collaborated on multiple films like “Airlift” (2016), “Baby” (2015), and “Sherni” (2021), which also starred Balan.

(With inputs from ANI)

Edited by Ojaswin Kathuria and Nikita Nikhil