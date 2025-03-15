Voorhees University Hosts Women’s Day in History Program Featuring Acclaimed Filmmaker Dr. Monique L. Akassi

Denmark, SC, March 12, 2025– Voorhees University proudly announces its Women’s Day in History program, featuring guest speaker Dr. Monique L. Akassi, an accomplished filmmaker, screenwriter, author, and scholar. The event will highlight the screening of Dr. Akassi’s powerful short film, Healing from Silence. This special program will take place on Thursday, March 13 at 11 a.m. in Mass Hall on the Voorhees University campus. Admission is free and open to the public.

In celebration of Women’s History Month, this program will provide an engaging platform for discussion and reflection. Attendees will experience a brief musical performance introduction, followed by formal introductions, the screening of Healing from Silence, and a Q&A session with Dr. Akassi. The event highlights Domestic Violence Awareness, a subject greatly supported by the Office on Violence Against Women at Voorhees University, and will also feature an interactive discussion focusing on mental health, coping strategies, and personal empowerment, concluding with a book signing.

Healing from Silence is a compelling and introspective short film that follows Nia, a woman struggling with the emotional weight of unspoken trauma. Through quiet reflection and a pivotal conversation with a close friend, Nia embarks on a transformative journey toward healing and reclaiming her voice. The film’s minimalist yet visually striking approach explores themes of isolation, vulnerability, and the courage required to confront personal pain. It stands as a testament to hope and resilience, resonating with audiences who have faced similar struggles in their own lives.

Dr. Monique L. Akassi brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this event. Currently serving as the Director of First-Year Writing at Howard University’s Department of English, she is an esteemed scholar with a passion for storytelling that fosters change. She holds a Ph.D., M.A., and B.A. in English with a focus on composition, rhetoric, and cultural storytelling. Her work bridges the gap between literature, cinema, and social advocacy, amplifying underrepresented voices through her narratives.

Voorhees University invites students, faculty, and the surrounding community to participate in this enlightening and thought-provoking program. For more information contact Suzanne Williams at swilliams@voorhees.edu.