

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee invites the community to unite its voices to educate, advocate and promote social justice and civic engagement at the annual Stand Against Racism Community Rally and Advocacy Fair. This year, YWCA’s campaign recognizes and celebrates those at the nexus of voting rights and gun violence prevention. The Harnisch Foundation and Metro Human Relations Commission are co-sponsoring the event.

WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 28 | 12–1 p.m. (Advocacy Fair begins at 11:30 a.m.)

WHERE: Historic Metro Courthouse – Diane Nash Plaza | Public Square Park

Third Avenue North and 1 Public Square (Program will move inside the Courthouse to Metro Council Chambers in the event of rain.)

Tennessee is in the spotlight due to the dedication of activists and residents striving for safer communities and amplified voices. We’ll hear from voting rights advocates and gun violence prevention champions, highlighting the fusion of democracy and safety.

For 125 years, YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee has helped women, girls and families in Nashville and Middle Tennessee build safer, more self-sufficient lives. YWCA is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all. Our programs include Domestic Violence Services, Girls Inc., AMEND Together, Dress for Success Nashville, Family Learning Center, and Social Justice and Advocacy. For more information, visit YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee