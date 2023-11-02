By Kelli Sharpe

NASHVILLE, TN — NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) — Tennessee State University is pleased to announce that Vice President of Student Affairs and Dean of Students Frank Stevenson has taken the helm of Nashville General Hospital (NGH) and leadership of the Metro Hospital Authority Board. VP Stevenson was elected board chair at the October meeting. In his new role, he continues to embody TSU’s commitment to service. Students, faculty, and staff are encouraged to be a part of the communities that border the campus and the city as a whole.

“This is a full circle moment for me because I remember my mother carrying me in her arms to Nashville General to get treated for an injury that resulted in getting stitches,” Stevenson recalled.

“It is also important to represent Tennessee State University in the communities we serve. I am honored to take on this significant role at Nashville’s public hospital. Just as I believe individuals should have access to a quality education the same holds true for access to quality healthcare.”

Stevenson has served the board for the past eight years and has also served as the chair of the finance committee for the past four years.

In addition to his executive management position at TSU, Stevenson is also the advisor of the New Direction Gospel Choir and Leadership TSU.

“Service is a major part of the student experience here at TSU. What better way to make a favorable impression on our students than to exemplify what it means to serve others.”

Stevenson holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee at Martin and a Master of Public Administration from Murray State University. He is currently completing the Doctoral Program at Trevecca Nazarene University. Stevenson recently served as executive director of a local charter school and executive deputy director for the Tennessee Office of Minority Health. He also serves on the boards of the Nashville Predators Foundation Board, The Tennessee Historic Commission and South Nashville Youth Football League.

NGH is Nashville’s first community hospital and first opened its doors in 1890. Today, the hospital sees nearly 60,000 patients annually.