War, what is it good for?

There are moments when the world does not turn — it trembles. Today is one of those moments. Missiles have spoken where diplomacy once whispered, and humanity stands again in the shadow of war.

Every war is born with a promise: security, freedom, prevention. Yet after the smoke clears, the question remains — who is actually safe? Bombs do not fall on arguments; they fall on cities.

War never travels alone — it brings retaliation. Strike leads to response, response to escalation, and escalation to mourning. No nation wins the first day of war; the first day belongs to chaos and the second to funerals.

In every generation war is introduced as a solution, yet it behaves like a disease. It spreads beyond its target, reshapes economies, and writes trauma into children who never chose sides.

Nations have the right to defend themselves, but humanity has the duty to question whether destruction produces peace. Weapons can topple governments, but they cannot rebuild trust.

No child in Tehran, Tel Aviv, or America negotiated this conflict — yet they will carry its scars. War answers political questions with human bodies.

War may stop a threat, delay danger, or reshape borders — but it never ends hatred; it rearranges it. Peace requires justice, diplomacy, and restraint to outlive anger.

The world tonight does not need cheering crowds but sober hearts. Somewhere a mother listens for sirens, a father searches for news, and a child learns the sound of fear.

May wisdom rise faster than retaliation. May restraint outrun revenge. May peace become more courageous than pride.

Rev. Dr. Howard E. Jones, Jr. is the Senior Pastor of Fairfield Missionary Baptist Church in Nashville, TN, an educator for over 27 years, a community leader, and a passionate advocate for justice, equity, and democracy.